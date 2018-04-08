FOOTBALL: ‘Outstanding’ run extended by champions-elect

Have your say

Pinchbeck United took their unbeaten run to 22 games thanks to prolific scorer Ollie Maltby’s second-half strike.

Player-manager Ian Dunn put the Knights in front but they trailed 2-1 at Burton Park Wanderers when both sides were reduced to 10 men.

Tom Brooks was sent off for violent conduct but Maltby levelled to move Pinchbeck closer to the championship.

Assistant manager Allan Ross said: “We kept the run going and we are proud to be making history. The record is outstanding at any level.

“We would have felt gutted to lose and coming away with a point in the circumstances was a good achievement.

“We were down to 11 men without Chris Shipley, Nick Bishop and Jack Smith as their car broke down on the way.

“It wasn’t ideal preparation and Luke Gardner had to play 90 minutes for the first time since November.

“They probably had more clear-cut chances.

“At 1-1, we didn’t have as much energy and our work-rate dropped.

“But we started the second half brightly, got level again and then it was end to end in a good old-fashioned game.

“Both teams made errors and missed chances when the pitch became heavier.

“We couldn’t make any substitutions so we needed to dig in by giving everything.

“With five minutes to go, reality kicked in and we made sure we didn’t lose it rather than chasing a winner.

“We know two wins this week would take the title.”

Pinchbeck should be back to full strength for Tuesday night’s trip to Irchester United (8pm kick-off).

Shipley, Bishop and Smith will return along with Liam Ogden and Tom Sergeant who also missed Saturday’s game.

Victory would set up the prospect of being crowned champions next weekend against second-placed Potton United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.