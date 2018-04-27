FOOTBALL: Ogden on target for champions

Have your say

Pinchbeck United extended their unbeaten run to 26 games last night.

Top scorer Ollie Maltby provided the assist for the first-half winner by Liam Ogden as the Knights took three points at bottom-of-the-table Stewarts & Lloyds Corby.

Jamie Robinson produced a superb save after the break to keep a clean sheet.

Pinchbeck were forced to make the trip to Occupation Road after last weekend’s fixture was called off due to power failure.

The champions made six changes to the starting line-up from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Irchester United.

Pinchbeck are back on the road on Saturday at third-placed Lutterworth Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One as defender Tom Brooks completes a five-match ban.

The final game of the season is against Harrowby United on Tuesday at the Sir Halley Stewart Field. Admission is ‘pay what you want’.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 0 Bedworth 0, Cleethorpes 2 Basford 3, Market Drayton 4 Kidsgrove 3, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Frickley 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 0 Cogenhoe 1, Leicester Nirvana 1 Desborough 2.

Division One: Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Pinchbeck 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIESPETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Res 1 Stamford Lions 1.

Division Two: Whittlesey Res 1 FC Parson Drove 1.

DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE

Division Two: West Lynn Athletic 0 Ingoldisthorpe 3.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

South: Grantham 3 Harrowby 0.

THURLOW NUNN YOUTH CUP

Quarter-final: Deeping 3 King’s Lynn 0.

PFA UNDER-13 CUP

Quarter-final: Spalding Blue 2 Netherton 2 (3-2 pens; Spalding to play Feeder).

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-13 Division One: Park Farm Pumas Red 1 Feeder 0.

Under-14 Division One: Leverington Sports 1 Whittlesey Blue 2.

CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

Under-18 Division Three: Bourne Blue 9 Werrington 1.