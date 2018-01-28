FOOTBALL: ‘No excuses - we are going through a bad patch’

Have your say

Holbeach United suffered their first home defeat of the season on boss Seb Hayes’ birthday.

Jason Turner, Dan White and Taras Petranyuk opened up a three-goal advantage for Desborough Town before Luke Avis pulled one back.

You can’t give away a 3-0 lead and then decide to start playing. Seb Hayes

Hayes said: “It took us too long to get going.

“Once we got into the game, we created so many chances. But we had put ourselves under too much pressure to convert them.

“You can’t give away a 3-0 lead and then decide to start playing.

“I’m not making excuses. We are going through a bad patch which started in the second half at home to St Andrews, carried on at Yaxley and then continued against Cogenhoe United until the game was abandoned.

“In the last 40 minutes on Saturday, I thought that we absolutely battered Desborough when they had everyone back in their half.

“If we’d taken our chances, we could have nicked a draw.

“We changed the system to 3-4-3 but we started doing what we are good at.

“We needed to play with more intensity, work harder, pass it forward and show more belief. As a group, we have not responded well enough.”

The fixture was switched from Desborough’s Waterworks Field due to storm damage.