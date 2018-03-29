FOOTBALL: New role at Spalding United

Spalding United are looking for a commercial manager to drive the brand forward.

This part-time role, which can be worked round hours to suit the applicant, offers an opportunity to work on a commission-only basis on income generated.

A spokesman for the Tulips said: “We are keen to promote the brand and philosophy of Spalding United along with its long-standing history as we near our centenary year.

“The suitable candidate should be able to communicate, promote and pitch to businesses. Good organisational skills and a forward-thinking approach are ideal.

“There are many commercial opportunities at the club which can be developed and it is an exciting time to be a part of the Tulips!”

Interested applicants should send a covering letter and CV to Louise Maplethorpe via secretary@spaldingunited.net - the closing date is 5pm on Friday, April 13.