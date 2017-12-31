FOOTBALL: Mind the gap - Pinchbeck United take lead into double figures

Have your say

Pinchbeck United moved 10 points clear in the title race with an eighth successive away league win.

The Knights have not even conceded a goal in six trips since the 3-2 victory against Lutterworth Athletic in late September.

Next weekend, they head to fifth-placed Lutterworth Town who have two games in hand to close their 13-point gap.

Pinchbeck ended 2017 on a high thanks to goals from Aaron Eyett, Ollie Maltby and Andrew Tidswell.

Eyett struck seven minutes into his debut, Maltby made it 2-0 from the penalty spot and Tidswell tucked in a free-kick to inflict only a second home defeat of the season on Potton United.

Former Holbeach United midfielder Eyett joined the Knights from Boston Town last week.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “He had missed a chance just before the goal when he sent a volley wide.

“But it was a great finish to show why we identified him as a transfer target.

“He was a real threat all afternoon playing behind the striker.

“He wanted to come here and enjoy his football.

“He works with Andrew Tidswell’s academy so it was not too difficult to sign him.

“He was on a decent wage at Boston but it wasn’t about the money for him.

“We started Saturday’s game on the front foot but after the opening goal, we lost our way a little bit midway through the first half.

“Potton put us under some pressure, Dan Swan made a good save and we dealt with everything else.

“We grew back into the game and got a penalty for deliberate handball.

“At 2-0, the onus was on them to attack and we knew more chances would present themselves.

“They took risks but only had a few long-range shots off target.

“The ball came off the bar when their player looked off balance and I don’t feel that they caused us any problems.

“Tidswell scored with 10 minutes to go and Maltby could have added another at the end.

“Again, it was a very good performance on the road.

“We had watched Potton twice and these results are not happening with flukes.

“We identify areas where we think we can win games, put plans into place and they seem to be working well.

“We have a healthy lead and now it’s up to all the other teams to close the gap.”