FOOTBALL: Matches frozen off

Spalding United’s home game scheduled for this afternoon has been called off.

A local referee checked the Sir Halley Stewart Field this morning ahead of Stocksbridge Park Steels’ trip in the Evo-Stik South.

Frozen pitches also forced the postponement of Holbeach United’s game at Kirby Muxloe in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Bourne Town’s match at Burton Park Wanderers is off in Division One.

However, Deeping Rangers are at home to Oadby Town while Pinchbeck United are in action away to Bugbrooke St Michaels.

These are the games still ON:

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford v Belper, Bedworth v Loughborough Dynamo, Romulus v Corby, Stamford v Market Drayton.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Wisbech, Deeping v Oadby, Desborough v ON Chenecks, Newport Pagnell v Eynesbury, St Andrews v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Blackstones v Stewarts & Lloyds, Buckingham v Oakham, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Pinchbeck, Lutterworth Athletic v Rushden & Higham, Olney v Huntingdon, Potton v Melton.

Reserve Division: Eynesbury v Rothwell Corinthians, ON Chenecks v Irchester, Peterborough Northern Star v Olney, Whitworth v Desborough.