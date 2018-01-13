FOOTBALL: Match abandoned at Holbeach United after broken leg

Have your say

Teenage midfielder Dan Dougill was taken to hospital with a broken leg on Saturday.

The injury forced Holbeach United’s home game against Cogenhoe United to be abandoned during the second half.

The decision was made almost immediately after the arrival of an ambulance at Carter’s Park.

Highly-rated Dougill had been seriously hurt around 15 minutes earlier in a late challenge.

At the time, Holbeach were 2-0 down and heading for their first home defeat of the season.

Cogenhoe went in front on 16 minutes and doubled the advantage early in the second half.

We are a very close changing room, when you see one of your boys go through that today it’s very hard to control your emotions. The boys were superb in their support of @dan_doog7 get well soon Dan. Seb Hayes

But the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division match must be rearranged.