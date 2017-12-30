FOOTBALL: ‘Massively proud’ of Bourne Town squad

Joint boss Phil Gadsby was left with mixed emotions after Bourne Town shared the spoils at home to Blackstones on Boxing Day.

Gadsby was manager of the Stamford club until January and, after his summer move to the Abbey Lawn, he was determined to get one over his former employers.

However, after taking a 2-1 lead through Adam Rothery and Gavin Cooke’s penalty, Bourne were pegged back by Ben Porter’s 67th-minute leveller.

The Wakes had chances to snatch three points but missed out – although Gadsby was still pleased with their performance.

He said: “This was one of the games that I really wanted to win this season and, although we didn’t quite get three points, the management team were massively proud of the players.

“We had praised the lads for their second-half performance at Melton on Saturday and we carried that on with another fine display against a top six side.

“The lads stuck to their jobs and, although we went behind after a lively start, we didn’t let that affect us.

“We continued to look dangerous and we asked questions of Blackstones so maybe I was a bit disappointed to not kill the game off.

“But we’ve played well and got a result against a side earmarked for promotion early on and they’ve been on a good run since Lee Clarke and Daniel French took over.”

The stalemate gave the Wakes a four-point return from their two matches over the festive period, while the draw saw Blackstones drop down to seventh place.

However, Saturday’s home game against Huntingdon Town is off.