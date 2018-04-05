FOOTBALL: Leaders looking for ‘perfect scenario’

Have your say

Two away wins would set up an opportunity for Pinchbeck United to clinch the title in their next home game.

The Knights face a couple of trips to Northamptonshire with Saturday’s game away to Burton Park Wanderers followed by a rearranged date at Irchester United on Tuesday (8pm kick-off).

Six points would mean the championship celebrations can start with a draw against second-placed Potton United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field a week on Saturday.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “Winning the league at home against our closest challengers would be the perfect scenario.

“Potton can’t afford to slip up and they have invested in a few signings recently to get promoted.

“We want Burton Park Wanderers to put out their strongest side against us.

“We are optimistic that this weekend’s game will go ahead but we haven’t played on the last five Saturdays.

“It’s been frustrating but our fixture list won’t become an issue because we need to find a bit of momentum again.

“We’ll have a full-strength squad and all the players will want to be involved just in case Potton slip up.”