FOOTBALL: Joy of six in home wins - Saturday round-up

Holbeach United and Deeping Rangers both struck six times - but all three title contenders also won to stay above them in the championship race.

The Tigers remain fourth in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division after a 6-0 win over relegation-threatened Oadby Town at Carter’s Park.

Luke Avis (2), Charley Sanders (2), George Zuerner and Lewis Leckie were on target.

The Clarets are one point behind with a game in hand following this afternoon’s 6-2 victory against Wellingborough Town at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

An own goal by Doughboys skipper Joe Rich opened the scoring and Deeping were 3-0 up after 17 minutes.

Scott Coupland, Michael Simpson, Scott Mooney, Dan Flack and Sam Hollis shared the honours.

Home wins for Yaxley, Wisbech Town and Newport Pagnell Town kept them in front of Holbeach and Deeping.

Meanwhile, Pinchbeck United are six points clear at the top of Division One with two games in hand.

The Knights extended their unbeaten run to 22 games with a 2-2 draw at Burton Park Wanderers.

Player-manager Ian Dunn’s header was cancelled out and Tom Brooks was sent off for violent conduct as both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Top scorer Ollie Maltby got the second-half leveller to put Pinchbeck closer to promotion.

Bourne Town lost 4-2 at Irchester United as Gav Cooke (penalty) and Max Cooper found the net but James Zeland was red-carded.

Spalding United fought out a goalless draw with Stamford in the Evo-Stik South.