FOOTBALL: ‘Job done - the boys have delivered again’

Have your say

Ollie Maltby’s double at the start of the second half set up a seventh successive away win for Pinchbeck United.

The striker took his tally to 23 goals in 23 appearances thanks to a couple of assists by player-boss Ian Dunn.

Tony Edwards was sent off for stamping but Tyler Wright set up a first senior goal for on-loan Peterborough United teenager Oli Shackleton.

Pinchbeck moved seven points clear in the title race, having kept five clean sheets in a row on the road.

Dunn said: “From the start of Saturday’s game, we looked good going forward with pace and quality.

“We had a good tempo and we caused plenty of problems – but we couldn’t finish off the chances in the first half.

Ollie Maltby

“Occassionally we lost the ball but Bugbrooke didn’t give us anything to worry about on those counter-attacks.

“It was always a case of when rather than if we would score.

“Wright hit the bar from long range, the keeper made a good save and I should have scored but the ball came off the post.

“At half-time, we said ‘more of the same please’ as we felt the goals were coming.

It was always a case of when rather than if we would score. At half-time, we said ‘more of the same please’ as we felt the goals were coming. Ian Dunn

“Within a few minutes, we went 1-0 up and from then we looked more confident.

“Maltby soon got a second goal with another great finish, although Bugbrooke had a few complaints.

“They had a player injured in the box but they had time to kick the ball out of play before we won it back.

“At 2-0, they made changes and we soaked up pressure for the final 20 minutes with 10 men after the red card.

“Everyone was pleased to see Shackleton score at the end with a composed finish for a 17-year-old.

“So overall it was job done and three points.

“The pitch was playable but very heavy and we knew it was so important to win again.

“A few games got called off and other teams will always drop points but our boys have delivered again. Now we can move on to the festive period.”

Pinchbeck face fourth-placed Blackstones on Friday night at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.