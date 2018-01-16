FOOTBALL: Jackson returns to Holbeach United

Have your say

Adam Jackson is back at Holbeach United after leaving Spalding United.

The left-back agreed a deal with Tigers manager Seb Hayes last night.

Jackson has already made a return to Carter’s Park this season, playing in the victory over Eynesbury Rovers last November.

Now he is ready for another spell at Holbeach in a big boost for their title challenge in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Jackson was handed the captaincy at Spalding after the summer departure of Nathan Stainfield to Gainsborough Trinity.

However, Tulips boss Chris Rawlinson felt Jackson was “not happy”.

He said: “I must say he has been brilliant for us. His attitude was spot on.

“Since he got a dislocated shoulder three or four months ago, he has been struggling in terms of fitness.

“He has been doing well in midfield as part of our new formation.

“But you need so much time and commitment at this level.

“He has been very busy at work and at home with his family.

“He was not happy to stay here so he needed to make that decision. He was excellent during his spell at Spalding.”