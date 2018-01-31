FOOTBALL: ‘It’s all about winning’ for Hayes

It wasn’t pretty – but Seb Hayes doesn’t care!

Holbeach United moved up to third place – just three points behind league leaders Newport Pagnell Town with two games in hand – thanks to Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at Yaxley.

Cuckoos manager Andy Furnell suffered his first league defeat as goals from George Zuerner and Joe Smith boosted the Tigers’ title bid.

Hayes said: “When you get battered in a game like we did three weeks ago at Yaxley in the Knockout Cup, if you don’t learn anything from it then you are an idiot!

“We knew we had to stop the service out wide. So we set up with a 4-5-1 system and a pressing game.

“If we put them under pressure, we felt we could get some joy out of it.

“We allowed them to have the ball in areas where they couldn’t hurt us at the back. We kept our shape and out-worked them.

“If we score the first goal, we get the belief that we will win the game.

“If we go behind, we are not mentally strong enough and anyone can beat us.

“We are strong at set-pieces and Danny Brooks’ delivery is second to none.

“We talked about what we wanted to do and the boys showed application to stick to the game plan.

“We play a certain way and maybe it’s not to everyone’s liking. But I don’t care – it’s all about winning! I’m buzzing with this result when nobody expected us to win.”