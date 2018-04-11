FOOTBALL: Huge win for Holbeach United

Have your say

Holbeach United moved up to third place by hitting double figures tonight.

Early efforts from Joe Braithwaite and Mitch Griffiths opened the floodgates against bottom-of-the-table Sileby Rangers at Carter’s Park.

The Tigers were forced to wait until the final minutes of the first half to extend their advantage.

Braithwaite, Lewis Leckie, Joe Smith and Charley Sanders made it 6-0 at half-time.

Griffiths, Danny Barker and Nick Jackson added to the tally at the start of the second period then Braithwaite completed his hat-trick with five minutes left.

Holbeach have scored 20 goals in three games. They are away to eight-placed Daventry Town on Saturday.