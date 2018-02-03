FOOTBALL: Home wins for championship challengers

Have your say

Holbeach United took over top spot - but they left it late for maximum points on Saturday.

Substitute Charley Sanders struck in the third minute of stoppage time as the Tigers beat Harborough Town 2-1 at Carter’s Park.

A positive start led to George Zuerner’s opener on 18 minutes in the first game of manager Seb Hayes’ five-match stadium ban for foul and abusive language.

Assistant boss Darren Edey took charge and Holbeach looked in control until Harborough levelled through Daniel Forbes on 82 minutes.

But Sanders’ winner sent the Tigers into pole position on goal difference with a game in hand over Newport Pagnell Town.

Deeping Rangers missed the chance to move on top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division by conceding a late equaliser at Sleaford Town.

Tom Sergeant fires the winner

The Clarets went ahead through Jason Kilbride but Louis Hamitlon was sent off for violent conduct and Luke Hollingworth hit the leveller three minutes from the end.

Pinchbeck United moved 10 points clear in Division One with a hard-fought 1-0 win over second-placed Raunds Town.

Tom Sergeant scored just before the half-hour mark for the Knights who also have a game in hand over their closest rivals.

Bourne Town’s home game against rock-bottom Stewarts & Lloyds Corby was postponed.

Spalding United’s scheduled trip to Gresley in the Evo-Stik South was also called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Meanwhile, Moulton Harrox booked their place in the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup final.

They beat Sleaford Sports thanks to Joe Townsend (2), Bobby Patterson, Marcus Parry and Daniel Lambe-Hyner.