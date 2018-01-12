FOOTBALL: Home form is vital for Spalding United boss

Spalding United manager Chris Rawlinson wants his side to maintain their good home form against strugglers Romulus on Saturday.

The Tulips beat Newcastle Town and Peterborough Sports 2-0 at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field before falling to a 2-1 New Year’s Day defeat away to third-placed Cleethorpes Town.

Bottom club Romulus travel to Spalding on the back of indifferent form, having picked up five points in their last four games, including an impressive victory against play-off hopefuls Chasetown.

Rawlinson said: “After our game at Sheffield on Saturday was called off, we went to go and watch their draw against Peterborough Sports.

“I have seen plenty of them. They’re very hard-working and doing their damnedest to climb the table.

“It is fair to say their home form is much better than their away form, which is something we must capitalise on.”

Neal Spafford

Spalding themselves have struggled on the road this season, having lost their last six away from home, adding extra importance to the visit of Romulus ahead of trips to lowly sides Carlton Town and Gresley in the coming weeks.

“We have a really good squad – we certainly should not be looking over our shoulders towards the bottom of the league,” said Rawlinson.

“The Halley Stewart is not a nice place to come to, especially for teams like Romulus who play on a nice 3G pitch.

“We must avoid defeat, we do not want to lose.”

Rawlinson has a near full-strength squad at his disposal.

Ben Davison is the only absentee with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a couple of weeks.

Jack Fixter was a fitness doubt last week ahead of the Tulips’ scheduled fixture against Sheffield but he should be able to play against Romulus on Saturday.

Neal Spafford and James Tricks will be back in the squad.