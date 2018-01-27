FOOTBALL: Home defeats on unhappy birthdays - Saturday round-up and results

Have your say

Spalding United and Holbeach United both lost at home to leave Gary King and Seb Hayes with little to celebrate on their birthday.

Newly-appointed Tulips skipper King was sent off for violent conduct in his first game since taking the armband following Adam Jackson’s return to the Tigers.

Anthony Malbon, Lee Cropper and Kyle Diskin put Kidsgrove Athletic 3-0 up at the Sir Halley Stewart Field - although Paul Walker was credited with an own goal for Diskin’s effort which doubled the lead.

James Tricks replied in stoppage-time - but that could hardly be classed as any consolation.

The result leaves Spalding 13th in the Evo-Stik South and only six points off the bottom.

Holbeach were also beaten 3-1 at Carter’s Park, having switched the fixture from Desborough Town due to storm damage.

First-half celebrations for Bourne Town

Jason Turner, Dan White and Taras Petranyuk opened up a three-goal advantage for Ar Tarn before Luke Avis pulled one back.

Holbeach’s first home defeat of the season left Tigers boss Hayes feeling frustrated as they slipped to sixth spot in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division title race.

Deeping Rangers dropped to fourth as their scheduled trip to Leicester Nirvana was postponed.

Division One leaders Pinchbeck United struck twice in stoppage-time as they shared eight goals with Bourne Town at Abbey Lawn.

The Wakes were 2-0 ahead after 12 minutes thanks to Richard Nelson’s tap-in and keeper Dan Swan’s own goal.

The Knights got level through top scorer Ollie Maltby and substitute Andrew Tidswell, only for Adam Rothery to make it 3-2 four minutes before the break.

Jezz Goldson-Williams restored the two-goal lead until Tyler Wright and Jack Smith rescued a remarkable point for Pinchbeck, extending their unbeaten run to 16 games.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Bedworth 2 Gresley 0, Corby 1 Frickley 2, Leek 1 Chasetown 2, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Carlton 3, Newcastle 2 Sheffield 0, Peterborough Sports 4 Belper 0, Spalding 1 Kidsgrove 3, Stamford 3 Basford 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 2 Romulus 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 3 ON Chenecks 4, Cogenhoe 1 Rothwell Corinthians 0, Eynesbury 3 Kirby Muxloe 1, Holbeach 1 Desborough 3, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Daventry 3, Sileby 0 Yaxley 2, St Andrews 2 Harborough 3, Wellingborough 5 Sleaford 0.

Division One: Bourne 4 Pinchbeck 4, Long Buckby 2 Harrowby 2, Melton 1 Blackstones 1, Oakham 0 Potton 7, Raunds 1 Lutterworth Town 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Buckingham 4, Thrapston 2 Olney 2.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Peterborough Northern Star 3, Newport Pagnell 1 Raunds 1, ON Chenecks 3 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, Potton 2 Irchester 2, Whitworth 1 Oadby 4, Yaxley 3 Cogenhoe 1.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Development 0 Immingham 3, Ruston Sports 0 Horncastle 3, Sleaford Sports 2 Wyberton 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Res 5 AFC Stanground Sports 1, Leverington Sports 5 Warboys 2, Moulton Harrox 2 Thorney 1, Peterborough ICA Sports 5 Ketton 0, Sutton Bridge 3 Sawtry 0, Whittlesey 1 Stamford Lions 1.

Division One: Crowland 4 Ramsey 3, Netherton Res 4 Uppingham 1, Oundle 2 Kings Cliffe 1, Peterborough Polonia 1 Wittering Harriers 4.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 7 Langtoft Res 0, Rippingale & Folkingham 6 Parkway Eagles 3, Stilton 2 FC Peterborough 3, Whittlesey Res 3 Netherton A 1.

Division Three: Feeder 1 Farcet 1, Holbeach Bank 4 Whittlesey A 1, Premiair 4 Stamford Belvedere Res 0, Riverside 1 Brotherhood Sports 10, Uppingham Res 1 Oundle Res 2, Whaplode Drove 1 Thorpe Wood Rangers 4.

Division Four: Huntingdon Rovers 0 Long Sutton Res 1, Parkside 3 Whittlesey B 2, Peterborough NECI 4 Orton Rangers 1.

Division Five A: Spalding A 3 Premiair Res 5, Wittering Harriers Res 2 Glinton & Northborough Res 5.

Division Five B: FC Peterborough A 4 Sawtry Res 2, Gunthorpe Harriers 1 Stanground Sports 9.

PFA JUNIOR CUP

Quarter-final: Cardea 4 Leverington Sports Res 1.

SPALDING INTER-SERVICES TROPHY

Semi-finals: Long Sutton 5 Tydd St Mary 0, Spalding Town 5 Holbeach Bank 0.