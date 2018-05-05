FOOTBALL: Holbeach United season review

Seb Hayes always demands perfection – but Holbeach United achieved two major targets this season.

The Tigers boss was happy to finish in the top five, along with the bonus of silverware in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final.

The next step is planning a challenge for the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division title.

Holbeach were not quite good enough to be crowned champions or claim one of the promotion places.

Behind the scenes, the club didn’t really want to go up anyway.

On the pitch, they missed too many chances to match the goals tally of the top two teams.

Top scorer Lewis Leckie

Even when they recorded big wins, Hayes wanted more. He was reluctant to say they were part of the title race – even if the Tigers appeared to have any opportunity.

The disciplinary record was another issue, although Holbeach still managed to pick up points with 10 men.

They completed doubles over Newport Pagnell Town and Yaxley, beat Deeping Rangers and spent most of the season in the top five. Can they push on next time?

HOLBEACH UNITED

Mitch Griffiths celebrates the late winner against Newport Pagnell

OVERALL RECORD

P57 W38 D5 L14 F131 A53

HOME

P27 W20 D4 L3 F69 A19

Seb Hayes celebrates victory over Deeping Rangers

AWAY

P30 W18 D1 L11 F62 A34

BIGGEST WIN

Home – 10-0 v Sileby Rangers, April 11. Away –7-1 v Sileby Rangers, November 18.

BIGGEST DEFEAT

Home – 3-1 v Desborough Town, January 27. Away – 5-0 v Walsall Wood (FA Vase), November 11.

HIGHEST LEAGUE POSITION

1st (July 29-August 30 & February 3).

LOWEST LEAGUE POSITION

9th (November 4).

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE (HOME)

333 v Sleaford Town, July 29.

LOWEST ATTENDANCE (HOME)

63 v Rothwell Corinthians – December 9.

RECORDS

8 successive wins, 2 defeats, 8 unbeaten.