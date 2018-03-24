FOOTBALL: Holbeach United ‘on a bad run at the wrong time’

Have your say

Missed chances were costly again for Holbeach United.

The Tigers trailed after only 10 minutes on Saturday as Jason Turner nodded in.

Turner’s penalty doubled the advantage for Desborough Town and Will Arnold made it 3-1 after Lewis Leckie pulled one back.

Holbeach manager Seb Hayes said: “We were always in the game but we didn’t do enough to win it.

“Desborough scored when they were on top but overall, we had more possession and better chances.

“We put ourselves under pressure by conceding twice against the run of play.

It doesn’t matter how well we have played at times. Over a 15-game period, we haven’t picked up enough points. Seb Hayes

“Towards the end, we just gave up and stopped working hard.

“After going 1-0 down, we were the better side until half-time.

“Mitch Griffiths missed a one-on-one chance with the keeper when he put it wide.

“We had a succession of corners which Desborough defended scrappily during our period of pressure.

“When we make mistakes, other teams punish us. And we don’t score enough goals.

“Desborough had a threat going forward and Rick Drury made a couple of good saves.

“We’re on a bad run at the wrong time of the season. Now we are paying for it.

“We can’t expect to win many games if we only score once.

“It doesn’t matter how well we have played at times. Over a 15-game period, we haven’t picked up enough points.”