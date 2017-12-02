FOOTBALL: ‘Here to stay’ - Spalding United’s squad are together

Have your say

The pre-Christmas clearance at Spalding United is all over, according to manager Chris Rawlinson.

Jordan Lemon, Paul Walker and Jamie Jackson left the Tulips following substantial cuts to the budget.

However, Rawlinson is not expecting more departures – and he believes players will be replaced if they leave now.

He said: “We’ve done a lot of work off the pitch and saved a fortune.

“But we’re sustainable as a club now and we won’t see two more players leave like what happened last week.

“This was not what Walker signed up for when he agreed a contract last summer.

Spalding v Alvechurch

“He has got a dream move to Boston United and we wish him all the best.

“He has been fabulous for us and he is definitely good enough to play in the National League North.

“We have three players – Michael Duggan, Jonny Lockie and Neal Spafford – who are under contract. They are here to stay.

“We are starting to get togetherness within this squad.

“It’s wonderful when you are winning but it’s important to dust yourselves down in a run of defeats as well.

“I’m sure we will be fine, especially when Lee Beeson and Jack Fixter come back into the squad after suspension.

“We have a huge game at Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday when the players must have belief.”

Spalding suffered a sixth successive defeat – all coming by a one-goal margin – when second-placed Alvechurch won at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Rawlinson added: “I felt we deserved something out of the game.

“We were punished for one lapse of concentration and it was a good finish.

“We had gone clear for a one-on-one chance and Jenk Acar missed it.

“We had a lot of pressure and I’m sure we will score goals to win games soon.”

Meanwhile, Walker made his debut as a substitute in Boston’s 2-1 home win over York City.

Jackson came on during Matlock Town’s 2-1 away victory at Lancaster City.