FOOTBALL: Hayes wants players to earn place for cup final

Holbeach United are ready for successive home games against the bottom two.

The Tigers take on Oadby Town on Saturday before the rearranged midweek date with Sileby Rangers who had failed to turn up at Carter’s Park last month.

Will Bird scored a hat-trick last weekend

Holbeach haven’t won at home for two months while Oadby picked up eight points in four consecutive away games.

Manager Seb Hayes said: “It will be a good test for us.

“Although we lost at home to Cogenhoe United, I thought we played reasonably well.

“We ran out of ideas near the end but we always look a better side if we score first to get on top.

“Oadby’s form has picked up recently so they will bring a challenge.

“Our players are looking to grab a shirt for a cup final – especially now the date is getting closer.

“I can use that game to my advantage when we need to get better performances out of the team.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Joe Smith is likely to be back in the squad after injury.

Hayes added: “It would have been a risk to play him at St Andrews last Saturday.

“He would have started against Wisbech Town on Monday but we don’t want to rush him back.”