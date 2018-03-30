FOOTBALL: Hayes searching for answers

Have your say

Holbeach United slipped out of the title race with three defeats out of four in March.

The Tigers are aiming to end the month with a return to winning ways on Saturday at St Andrews.

But the damage is done in terms of the championship as Holbeach boss Seb Hayes sets his sights on a top-five finish and the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final.

He said: “We’re not clinical enough to take our chances in front of goal.

“Last Saturday against Desborough Town, we must have won 20 corners and we are usually a good side from set-pieces.

“I’m doing everything I can do as a manager.

“I’ve ruffled a few feathers and it would be very easy to feel negative because we are out of the title race.

“I’ve supported the team by playing a more offensive game at times.

“To be honest, I haven’t got the answers to the questions which we are being asked.

“I can’t put all the blame on the players because I pick the team.

“I’m wondering whether they are putting in what I’m doing.

“The players had strong words at half-time but it still didn’t have an effect against Desborough.

“We want to finish in the top five and we can also look forward to a cup final.

“We’ve got to do more but we are limited. We are a fair weather team. We need to adapt and dig in.”

Monday’s derby at Carter’s Park will bring back bad memories for Holbeach.

The Tigers have conceded 14 goals in three successive defeats to Wisbech Town and picked up three red cards.

Since Hayes took over, Holbeach have lost 3-1, 7-2 and 4-0 to the Fenmen.

He admitted: “If we play like we have done, we know what is going to happen.

“The results in the derby games during my time here speak volumes. We haven’t even managed to finish with 11 men on the pitch.

“Clearly we are a side who will lose discipline and have players sent off if opponents get under our skin.

“We need to be harder to play against. We won’t win any trophies if we can’t match other teams for work-rate.

“We must play for each other over 90 minutes instead of thinking 70 or 80 would be good enough.

“I remember how we had finished last season. I never thought this group would do that. I don’t think that will happen again but we need to find our characters. I’ll pick players who are committed.”