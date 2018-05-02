FOOTBALL: Hayes looks for ‘special’ celebration

Have your say

Holbeach United are hunting their first silverware in five years.

The Tigers take on Grimsby Borough in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final at Lincoln United tonight.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “They are having a good season and we won’t take anything for granted.

“We’ve been in good form over the past month with one bad performance in seven games going into this final.

“Playing three of the top teams in our league gave us good preparation.

“The squad are buzzing and on Saturday night we got together as well.

“As a manager, I’ve won the UCL Knockout Cup plus the Hinchingbrooke Cup twice.

“If we win tonight, it will be the biggest trophy as this is my team.

“It will be special for me.

“If we also finish in the top four, it will the best team at Holbeach since John Chand won the league five years ago.

“It’s been a big turnaround here. Last season, people were knocking me so I’ve had to dig in and prove that I’m a good manager.

“I inherited a squad that wasn’t fit or sharp enough. They were ready for the end of the season.

“I’ve shown I can do a job and I feel the club believe in me. We are going in the right direction.

“If we get the recruitment in the summer, we can come out with a target of winning the title next season.”

Lewis Leckie is back in the squad tonight but Adam Jackson, Luke Avis and Danny Barker are cup-tied.

Holbeach will also check on the eligibility of former Peterborough Northern Star midfielder Tom Curtis.

The Tigers won their final home game of the season on Saturday against Newport Pagnell Town.

Charley Sanders opened the scoring but was sent off. Mitch Griffiths grabbed the winner with two minutes left.