FOOTBALL: Hayes ‘frustrated’ after derby defeat

Seb Hayes felt Holbeach United deserved at least one point in tonight’s derby.

The Tigers manager was ‘gutted’ after title-chasing Wisbech Town’s win at Carter’s Park courtesy of a header by Jamie Stevens on 22 minutes.

Hayes said: “The players know their jobs at set-pieces but we’ve conceded again and lost 1-0 for the second successive game.

“Will Bird wasn’t marking anyone because his man didn’t come up for the corner.

“But we didn’t deal with it and we still should have cleared the ball when it was headed back towards goal.

“It was very frustrating to lose like that. I’m gutted.

Charley Sanders is unable to find a way past Paul Bastock

“We had plenty of balls into the box and they were struggling at our set-pieces.

“We should have scored but fair play to them for seeing it through. I expect them to win the league now.

“We created chances but we are not clinical enough. That’s why we have scored 95 league goals this season when our total should be 120.

“If we go 1-0 up, teams generally don’t come back and beat us.

“I wanted a good performance and we got that. We created enough to win the game.

“The minimum should have been a draw and I would have been happy to take a point before kick-off.

“If we play like that at home to Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday, we can beat them.

“We played well against Wisbech and I can’t remember them creating anything where we felt we were in trouble.

“Spencer Tinkler should have scored in the first couple of minutes and we had other opportunities.

“I’m not worried about stopping Wisbech or Newport Pagnell winning the league.

“We’ve played well in five out of the last six games so I really want another positive performance this weekend. I know we can do it.”

Saturday’s game at Carter’s Park kicks off at 2pm.

Midfielder Luke Avis will miss the final games of the season through injury.