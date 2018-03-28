FOOTBALL: Gr-eight position for champions-elect

Have your say

Pinchbeck United need eight points from seven games to be crowned champions.

The Knights beat Oakham United 5-0 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Ollie Maltby, Aaron Eyett, Josh Smith (2) and Reif Clarke (penalty).

A fifth successive clean sheet also took the unbeaten run to 21 games.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “The lads were raring to go after a break.

“They were desperate to get out there again and it showed with the first-half performance.

“It’s always difficult when you are 4-0 up at half-time to ask them to go out and do it again.

“Oakham played slightly differently by trying to contain us.

“Early on, they went at us and tried to score but that made it easier for us.

“We were full value for the lead and probably should have added a couple more goals.

“Some of the football we played before the break was our best stuff all season.

“We had great touches and movement off the ball.

“We couldn’t carry it on for the second half but overall, we looked fresh following the winter break.

“They did everything we asked for. They enjoyed themselves, got three points and claimed another clean sheet.

“We looked like league leaders because the performance was superb.

“Knowing there are games coming on Saturday and Monday, it’s understandable for players to ease off and not push themselves quite as hard in the second half at 4-0.

“But it was good to see our substitutes make an impact as well.

“Clarke showed neat touches and he tucked away the penalty with great confidence.

“Luke Gardner looked tidy when he came on and it’s great to have him back in the fold for the run-in.”

Clarke and Eyett are unavailable for Saturday’s rearranged trip to Thrapston Town but Nick Bishop and Tom Brooks will be back in the squad.