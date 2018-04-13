FOOTBALL: Gr-eight night for Spalding United

Have your say

Spalding United emphatically ended any fears of a relegation battle with a stunning win on Thursday night.

The Tulips moved up to 13th place in the Evo-Stik South by scoring eight times at Gresley who still face a fight for survival.

Skipper Gary King opened the scoring then Jonny Lockie and Danny Brooks made it 3-0 before the break.

Kern Miller added a fourth goal, Lockie and Brooks both netted again while Luke White’s late effort put Spalding 7-0 up.

Keenan King pulled one back and an own goal by Josh Egginton completed a miserable night for Gresley.

Spalding head to third-placed Bedworth United on Saturday.

THURSDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Belper 1 Sheffield 2, Carlton 2 Basford 3, Gresley 1 Spalding 8.

DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE

Division One: Shouldham 8 Southery ASA 2.

Division Two: Long Sutton 2 Gorefield 4.

THURLOW NUNN YOUTH LEAGUE

West: March Town United 13 Wisbech St Mary 0.

THURLOW NUNN YOUTH CUP

Aylsham 2 King’s Lynn 7, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Deeping 2.

PFA UNDER-13 CUP

Third round: Spalding Blue 2 Oundle 1 (Spalding Blue at home to Netherton).