FOOTBALL: Gr-eight night for Spalding United

Spalding United emphatically ended any fears of a relegation battle with a stunning win on Thursday night.
The Tulips moved up to 13th place in the Evo-Stik South by scoring eight times at Gresley who still face a fight for survival.
Skipper Gary King opened the scoring then Jonny Lockie and Danny Brooks made it 3-0 before the break.
Kern Miller added a fourth goal, Lockie and Brooks both netted again while Luke White’s late effort put Spalding 7-0 up.
Keenan King pulled one back and an own goal by Josh Egginton completed a miserable night for Gresley.
Spalding head to third-placed Bedworth United on Saturday.
THURSDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Belper 1 Sheffield 2, Carlton 2 Basford 3, Gresley 1 Spalding 8.
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE
Division One: Shouldham 8 Southery ASA 2.
Division Two: Long Sutton 2 Gorefield 4.
THURLOW NUNN YOUTH LEAGUE
West: March Town United 13 Wisbech St Mary 0.
THURLOW NUNN YOUTH CUP
Aylsham 2 King’s Lynn 7, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Deeping 2.
PFA UNDER-13 CUP
Third round: Spalding Blue 2 Oundle 1 (Spalding Blue at home to Netherton).