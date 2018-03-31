FOOTBALL: Goode disappointed by ‘soft goals’ in home draw

Have your say

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode reflected on a series of missed chances after their promotion bid suffered another setback.

Top scorer Scott Coupland earned a point on Saturday with a late leveller.

Scott Mooney’s opener at the start of the second half was cancelled out as Cogenhoe United chased a ninth win in a row.

Goode said: “We did what we needed to do during the first half by staying solid and trying to get the ball into the final third.

“We weren’t direct enough in those terrible conditions but we looked comfortable.

“We defended well from set-pieces and then went 1-0 up by beating them at their own game.

“We got the ball in the box and caused them problems.

“But then we conceded a couple of soft goals when we had chances to clear the ball.

“At 2-1 down, I thought we were brilliant for 20 to 25 minutes at the end.

“We should have scored before the equaliser and we had more chances to win it.

“Obviously, we are pretty disappointed to draw but we weren’t clinical enough in both boxes.

“We created chances and scored goals. We were unlucky not to get three points at the end of the game.

“We felt we did enough to deserve a win. At 2-1, they sat back.

“I’m not looking back at two points dropped or one gained.

“We know that a draw is not really enough to keep us in contention.

“I thought that we were the better side apart from a 10-minute spell.”