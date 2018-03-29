FOOTBALL: George earns chance to impress

Have your say

George Couzens is ready to be given a full debut for Spalding United.

The striker looks set to start tonight’s game at Gresley or Saturday’s home match with Loughborough Dynamo.

Couzens’ form with the under-21s has earned another senior call-up after nine substitute appearances.

The 20-year-old has also scored 13 goals at Sleaford Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Tulips manager Chris Rawlinson said: “We signed him primarily for the first team but he stayed with Sleaford and did well.

“When he came back to us, he did nothing wrong coming off the bench during a period where we were all trying to find a bit of good form.

“I’ll hold my hands up now and admit that I didn’t want to take a risk when I should have done.

“He helped Sleaford to win a few games by scoring more goals.

“In our under-21s, he has looked head and shoulders above everybody else on the pitch.

“He has a big future and he will play a huge part in our first team.

“Every time I watch him, he seems to have something special.

“He’s a local lad with a good pedigree so he’ll get a chance. If he doesn’t start tonight’s game, he will play on Saturday then probably help out Sleaford on Monday.

“Gresley are scrapping for their lives so it’s going to be a tough game on a difficult surface.

“They have beaten us twice this season so hopefully we’ll pick up more points over the weekend to take the pressure off. Then we can plan for next season.

“I was really pleased with last weekend’s win at Alvechurch and this carries on our form.

“Since Christmas, we have won four, drawn four and lost three – that’s a good measure of where we are at.

“Now we are starting to win on the road as well thanks to a solid base.

“Kern Miller was absolutely outstanding on Saturday, backed up by Ellis Humble and Neal Spafford.

“Ben Davison played in the number 10 role behind Luke White and Jenk Acar with the energy to get forward.

“He is a massive threat if we get the right delivery.

“Davison could have scored four goals on Saturday when he found himself around the box.

“He knows he can drift into those areas because Danny Brooks and Matt Varley provide a solid base in front of the defence.

“I won’t be entirely happy until we are mathematically safe.

“The next three games are against teams below us in the table so we need to pick up more points.”

Paul Walker may miss the rest of the season with pain along the sciatic nerve.