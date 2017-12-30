FOOTBALL: Four clean sheets to end 2017 - Saturday round-up and results

Have your say

Spalding United secured a second successive 2-0 home win while Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United picked up three points on the road.

Jenk Acar opened the Tulips’ account after only four minutes against Newcastle Town.

A penalty was converted by James Tricks on 76 minutes to send Spalding up to 13th place in the Evo-Stik South.

Lewis Leckie’s double earned victory for Holbeach United away to ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division leaders Newport Pagnell Town.

Deeping Rangers are seventh after a goalless draw at home to Daventry Town.

Pinchbeck United are 10 points clear at the top of Division One following a 3-0 win at Potton United.

Aaron Eyett scored on his debut for the Knights as Ollie Maltby and Andrew Tidswell also netted.

Bourne Town’s home game against Huntingdon Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford 4 Corby 0, Bedworth 3 Peterborough Sports 2, Gresley 0 Chasetown 4, Kidsgrove 0 Cleethorpes 1, Leek 1 Loughborough Dynamo 0, Lincoln 8 Belper 1, Romulus 2 Carlton 2, Spalding 2 Newcastle 0, Stamford 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping 0 Daventry 0, Newport Pagnell 0 Holbeach 2, ON Chenecks 1 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Sleaford 2 Harborough 2, Yaxley 7 Sileby 0.

Division One: Irchester 3 Melton 2, Long Buckby 1 Thrapston 1, Potton 0 Pinchbeck 3.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Benington 2 Railway 5, Coningsby 1 Skegness Town Res 2, Pointon 0 Fulbeck 2, Swineshead v Fishtoft abandoned.

Division One: Boston College 7 Pointon Res 0, Swineshead Res 1 Woodhall Spa 1.

Division Two: Colsterworth 3 Wyberton A 4.

Division Three: Leverton Sheepgate Res 2 Boston College Res 1, Northgate Olympic 1 Swineshead A 1, Woodhall Spa Res 1 Benington Res 2.