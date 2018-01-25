FOOTBALL: Final countdown for Pinchbeck United

Have your say

Pinchbeck United head into the final third of the season knowing that 10 more wins would spark championship celebrations.

The Knights are seven points clear with another game in a hand over closest challengers Raunds Town at the top of the table.

Ian Dunn’s side have only dropped two points during a 15-match unbeaten run.

They are aiming for a sixth successive win at mid-table Bourne Town on Saturday.

But the final countdown has already kicked off for Pinchbeck to target the title at the end of their first-ever year in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One.

Dunn said: “It is looking massively in our favour at the moment.”

He faces one of his former clubs at Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

The player-manager admits the Wakes are capable of ending their unbeaten run.

But he knows the Knights can still afford to make a few mistakes, having built a big advantage over the chasing pack.

Dunn said: “I was captain at Bourne when Martyn Lakin was the manager about eight years ago in the UCL Premier Division.

“The current joint-boss Jimmy McDonnell was also playing in that team.

“One game that stands out is I remember him scoring an absolutely brilliant goal from 30 yards into the top corner in a cup game at home to St Neots on a Tuesday night.

“We’ve kept in touch since then but it’s a shame that for whatever reason Bourne have not been able to get back into the Premier Division.

“They are on good form at the moment and I don’t look at their league position.

“They have suffered a bit in recent years but they have found some consistency this season.

“We see them as a threat, of course, with potential to hurt us and cause problems.

“However, we won’t be changing our approach as the heavy pitches seem to suit us with our battling quality and fighting spirit.

“We don’t play amazing football – but we have found a formula to win games. We’ll do whatever it takes.

“As it stands, Raunds Town would have to win every game to stand a chance of being the champions.

“We can afford to slip up in three games knowing that 10 wins would give us the title.

“We’ve got to keep ticking off the results because all the pressure is on the teams who are trying to catch us.

“If we win the next two games then it would sway even more in our favour.

“It’s important to pick up a positive result at Bourne then Raunds will come to the Sir Halley Stewart Field next weekend needing to beat us.”

Pinchbeck are aiming to take their winning run on the road into double figures.

Andrew Tidswell and Tony Edwards are back in the squad.

Luke Gardner is hoping to return before the end of the season, having been ruled out since October with a groin injury.

Ash Murrell is unavailable on Saturday.