FOOTBALL: ‘Fantastic form’ delights Dunn

Pinchbeck United reached the midway stage of the season with a six-point advantage in the title race.

A ninth successive win came courtesy of goals from Tony Edwards and Ash Murrell at Melton Town on Saturday.

Knights player-manager Ian Dunn said: “It certainly wasn’t one of our best performances so far this season – but we did what we needed to do.

“It’s all about winning these games and we did enough.

“A bit of quality in the first half put us in front as Edwards got in front of the keeper for a glancing header.

“Ollie Maltby and Liam Ogden missed chances while Dan Swan made a couple of saves at the other end.

“Then from a set-piece, we made it 2-0 as Edwards held it up and Murrell smashed one into the top corner from 25 yards.

“Swan made a fantastic save with only a few seconds to go so we’ve now kept seven clean sheets in the winning run. We are on fantastic form.

“Melton played some nice football and moved it around but we knew they would start at a high tempo. We grew into the game and then asserted ourselves.

“At the moment, the only team who look capable of beating us are ourselves.

“We have cut out the errors which cost us goals earlier in the season and made us look a bit vulnerable at times.

“It’s a collective effort as we are working hard all over the pitch.

“We have got to be happy with 45 points at the halfway stage of our first season at this level.”