FOOTBALL: ‘Fantastic’ away win extends unbeaten run

Player-manager Ian Dunn was delighted with an ‘incredible’ return of seven points from three away games in five days.

He scored the second-half equaliser and top scorer Ollie Maltby fired the winner at third-placed Lutterworth Town on Saturday.

The Knights were denied by a last-minute leveller at Irchester United last Tuesday then Liam Ogden got the only goal 48 hours later away to Stewarts & Lloyds Corby.

Dunn, Reif Bisset-Clarke and Ben Lawrence were all involved in three matches as Luke Gardner and James Gordon played every minute.

Dunn said: “Quite a few of our lads did two games and we tried our best.

“We had an experienced side on Saturday and it was a fantastic result. It hasn’t really sunk in yet!

I was so proud of everyone involved in these games. They put in a massive shift. Ian Dunn

“Lutterworth were better than us in the first half. We gave them too much respect with time and space on the ball.

“They went 1-0 up and didn’t quite get on the end of balls into the box when they could have scored more goals.

“We felt that we would get something from a set-piece and I got a tap-in following a free-kick after the ball was cleared off the line.

“Once we got level, we felt that we would score again. It was a great finish by Maltby into the roof of the net.

“Lutterworth were chasing it because they needed to win and keep their promotion bid alive.

“We had two very good chances but I’ll never forget Ricky Lovelace’s save at 1-1. The ball was going into the top corner and he tipped it wide. He proved his worth with one of the best saves I’ve seeen.

“Our number one Dan Swan came on as an outfield player on Thursday and Saturday to cause a few problems up front when I was too tired!

“I was so proud of everyone involved in these games. They put in a massive shift.

“I would have been happy to avoid defeat. Coming away with seven points out of nine was an incredible effort.

“The record over the past week cements our champions tag by showing we can pick up results even with a few players missing. This was a fantastic performance.

“It was damage limitation at Irchester who had a full side against our most inexperienced squad.

“We could have won by more than one goal at S&L but we got over the line again.

“I still can’t believe we have kept our unbeaten run going.”