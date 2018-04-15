FOOTBALL: Draws are so costly for Deeping Rangers

Five successive home games produced a single victory for Deeping Rangers.

The Clarets were held to a fourth draw during that spell at the Haydon Whitham Stadium as Scott Coupland’s early opener on Saturday was cancelled out in stoppage time by Daniel Forbes of Harborough Town.

Boss Michael Goode said: “That probably sums up the last few weeks when we have not been able to find a way to win often enough.

“We were pretty dominant with eight or nine chances. We should have been at least 2-0 up at half-time and by the end, we should have been three or four goals clear.

“Then we conceded when we didn’t manage the game well. We dropped deeper and they punished us by scoring.

“We have played pretty well since the home defeat against Yaxley but we haven’t scored enough goals.

We have played great football but you get absolutely nothing for it if you don’t win games. Michael Goode

“We haven’t been too poor defensively either but key moments have seen a lack of concentration.

“We’ve lost once in 2018. We have the fewest defeats in the league. But we’ve got more draws than the other teams around us.

“We should have nicked a few wins against Oadby Town, Cogenhoe United, Eynesbury Rovers and Harborough.

“Those points would have made a big difference. We are not ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

“But we have still got silverware to play for and we’ve got every opportunity of winning Monday’s quarter-final if we perform like we did at the weekend.

“Godmanchester Rovers have added a few players and only lost once since we knocked them out of the FA Vase.

“So it’s going to be a tough game against a good side who are fresh from not playing on Saturday.

“We are a match for anyone if we take our chances.

“I’d still like us to finish in the top four which would mean a very good season. Barring a disaster, we’ve got a top-five place and that’s an achievement in this league.

“We know Holbeach United are five points in front of us but they must play Eynesbury, Wisbech Town and Newport Pagnell Town.

“We are a little way off so we’ll need to re-think and freshen things up next season.

“We have played great football but you get absolutely nothing for it if you don’t win games.

“Our assistant manager Jack Marsden summed it up on Saturday when he said nobody will remember how well we played. They will only reflect on how we conceded in stoppage time and dropped two points.

“I was trying to be positive in the changing room after this game but that’s the harsh reality.”

The winners of Monday’s tie between Deeping and Godmanchester will be away to Huntingdon Town just 48 hours later in the Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final.

APRIL

Mon 16: Godmanchester Rovers - Hinchingbrooke Cup (H)

Sat 21: Daventry Town (A)

Tue 24: Peterborough Northern Star (A)

Sat 28: Cogenhoe United (A)

MAY

Wed 2: Leicester Nirvana (A)

Sat 5: ON Chenecks (H)