FOOTBALL: Dougill tipped for bright future

Teenager Dan Dougill is good enough to play at a higher level, according to Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes.

The 19-year-old midfielder has played a key role in the Tigers’ challenge towards the top of the table this season.

Dougill produced another impressive performance as Holbeach won 2-0 at ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division leaders Newport Pagnell Town last weekend.

Hayes said: “He loves big games like a top-of-the-table clash and he doesn’t panic.

“He can definitely play at a higher level if he keeps working hard. He is ambitious to get a move higher up and he has that quality.

“We’ve brought him in regularly and he has earned that shirt in the team.

“He gets stick because his grandad (Dave) is the club’s chairman and his dad (Simon) is also involved.

“He was like a breath of fresh air for us on Saturday, especially as we thought he was going to be suspended until we did a last-minute check and he only had four bookings!”

Dougill impressed alongside Danny Brooks who has joined Holbeach on loan from Lincoln United.

Hayes added: “He was disappointed to be taken off on Boxing Day at half-time but the game had turned into something that he’s not good at.

“He is not the most mobile player so he was out of the game when we didn’t have the ball. It was like playing with nine men.

“But we saw his quality on the ball at Newport Pagnell. I thought he bossed the game.”