FOOTBALL: Dougill on the road to recovery

Dan Dougill is back home to recover from a double leg fracture.

The 19-year-old midfielder left hospital on Tuesday after surgery to fit plates and pins on his tibia and fibula.

The injury meant that last Saturday’s game at Carter’s Park with Cogenhoe United was abandoned in the second half as Holbeach United trailed 2-0.

Manager Seb Hayes said: “The operation went as well as it could have done so now he can start rehabilitation.

“If he sticks to the plans and does everything without rushing back, there will be no reason why he can’t play again and still go to a higher level.

“He must listen to what the medical experts are telling him and he also has a good family around him.

“He is probably going to be ruled out of action for nine to 12 months. His health is the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Keeble marked his return to reserve-team action with a goal.

He came off the bench to earn a 1-1 draw for Holbeach against Sawtry last Saturday in the President Premier Shield quarter-final.

Jonny Allen scored an own-goal but Holbeach won 3-0 on penalties thanks to a hat-trick of shoot-out saves from Ant Murphy.

Keeble suffered a broken arm in Holbeach’s first-team game against Boston Town at Carter’s Park in October.

Hayes said: “It will probably take three or four games before he can come back to the senior squad because we don’t want to force it.

“We need to make sure he’s up to pace for the UCL Premier Division and he can get back some confidence by playing well in the reserves.

“The management team will look after him so, fingers crossed, he will be back in the first team soon.”