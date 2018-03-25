FOOTBALL: Double delight from Davison in away win

Have your say

Ben Davison struck twice on his return to action as Spalding United claimed victory at promotion-chasing Alvechurch.

After being sidelined with a hamstring injury, Davison was back with two tremendous headed goals from central midfield.

It was a celebration for vice-captain Neal Spafford who led the Tulips to victory on his 100th appearance.

Alvechurch, as expected, set the early pace with frequent attacks but got little change from a defence which is growing in strength and understanding game by game.

Spalding went ahead as on-loan Lincoln City academy player James Hugo crossed to the far post where Davison rose above the defence to power in a header which left keeper Charlie Price rooted to the spot.

Only a save at the feet of Davison midway through the opening half prevented the home side from slipping further behind.

But they stepped up the pressure as Michael Duggan confidently collected the ball from the head of Aaron Lloyd and then was positioned to clutch a 25-yard drive from the tricky Yusifu Ceesay.

Alvechurch were back on level terms on the hour with skipper Ashley Carter, who was later red-carded for retaliating to Matt Varley’s challenge, smashing home a 20-yard free kick.

Five minutes later, Price did well to save from Jenk Acar.

But it was to be the Tulips’ day with their lead restored in the 84th minute – this time Davison getting to the end of Danny Brooks’ corner to head home.

Price was at full stretch to keep out Brooks’ sizzling low drive from 25 yards.

Carter received his marching orders in the first of five minutes of time added on by referee Blake Antrobus.

The Tulips held out to celebrate a job well done with a fine team performance.