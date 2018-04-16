FOOTBALL: Derby double for Spalding United

Have your say

Spalding United completed a fifth successive away win and took the derby honours again.

The Tulips won 2-0 at Peterborough Sports on Monday night, having also beaten last season’s UCL Premier Division champions at the Sir Halley Stewart Field by the same scoreline on Boxing Day.

Danny Brooks converted from the penalty spot to break the deadlock 20 minutes into the second half.

On-loan Lincoln City academy striker Luke White doubled Spalding’s advantage two minutes into stoppage time.

Victory lifted Spalding into the top half of the Evo-Stik South table.

Chris Rawlinson’s side are on the road again on Wednesday at Carlton Town.

Meanwhile, Deeping Rangers booked their place in the Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 home win over Godmanchester Rovers.

Goals from Sam Hollis (2) and Scott Mooney set up a tie at Huntingdon Town.