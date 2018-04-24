FOOTBALL: Derby delight for Deeping Rangers

Have your say

Three first-half goals set up a big win for Deeping Rangers tonight.

The Clarets eased past Peterborough Northern Star in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Henry Dunn’s header opened the scoring on 15 minutes, Scott Coupland doubled the advantage and Jonny Clay made it 3-0 just before the break.

Scott Mooney added Deeping’s fourth goal with just five minutes left.

Division One champions Pinchbeck United extended their unbeaten run to 25 games but conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Irchester United after Tom Sergeant’s opener.

Spalding United were thrashed at Sheffield in the Evo-Stik South.

The Tulips trailed 3-0 at half-time following goals from Waide Fairhurst (penalty), Andy Gascoigne and Jamie Yates.

Skipper Gary King pulled one back on the hour but substitute Adam Chapman soon restored the three-goal lead then Fairhurst made it 5-1 midway through the second half.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Chasetown 3 Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Cleethorpes 1 Lincoln 3, Frickley 4 Peterborough Sports 2, Market Drayton 0 Alvechurch 3, Sheffield 5 Spalding 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury 3 ON Chenecks 2, Harborough 2 Boston 1, Kirby Muxloe 5 St Andrews 0, Peterborough Northern Star 0 Deeping 4, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Desborough 4, Whitworth 3 Wellingborough 1.

Division One: Irchester 1 Pinchbeck 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Thrapston 8.

Reserve Division: Potton 0 Olney 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Thorney 2 Netherton 2, Whittlesey 1 Peterborough ICA Sports 0.

Division One: Tydd St Mary 4 Long Sutton 0 (at Wisbech).

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 2 Whittlesey Res 0, Ketton Res 1 Eye 4, Langtoft Res 0 Spalding Town 1, Parkway Eagles 0 Netherton A 2.

Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 4 Oundle Res 5.

Division Four: Stamford Lions A 1 Eunice Huntingdon 1.

DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE

Division One: England’s Hope 5 Southery ASA 1.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-12 Division One: Oundle 4 Stanground Sports 2.

Under-12 Division Two: Pinchbeck 1 Boston Black 1.