FOOTBALL: Derby day at Holbeach United

Holbeach United will face two championship challengers at Carter’s Park ahead of next week’s cup final.

The Tigers are currently just three points behind Wisbech Town and Newport Pagnell Town.

Tonight’s derby date with the second-placed Fenmen is followed by the Swans’ visit on Saturday (2pm kick-off) in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Holbeach are preparing for the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final against Grimsby Borough next Wednesday at Lincoln United’s ground.

But a four-match winning run was ended at Eynesbury Rovers last weekend.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “I told them at half-time and full-time on Saturday that it was not acceptable.

“It seems that every time I praise them, those comments are followed up by a negative and sloppy performance.

“So I’ll stick with being horrible as it seems to work by getting a response.

“I praised them after four wins and they backed it up with a rubbish performance.

“The players will have to listen to me moaning at them until the end of the season.

“Tonight, I want to see a good performance. The previous three derbies with Wisbech have been awful and we didn’t even finish any of those games with 10 men on the pitch.

“As a manager, I have a good record against Newport Pagnell so I can be confident going into Saturday’s game.

“But I don’t know whether the team are going to turn up.

“It’s not about trying to stop Wisbech or Newport Pagnell winning the league.

“I’m not bothered if we beat Wisbech but they go on to take the title.

“I don’t care about my side being motivated by Wisbech’s league position.

“I want them to put in a good performance in a derby and get a positive result.”

Midfielder Luke Avis will be ruled out with an ankle injury. However, he could be available against Newport Pagnell.

Holbeach have conceded 14 goals in three successive defeats to Wisbech and picked up three red cards.

Since Hayes took over, the Tigers have lost 3-1, 7-2 and 4-0 to the Fenmen.

