FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers held at home again

Deeping Rangers’ promotion bid suffered another setback with their third draw in four home games.

The Clarets couldn’t find a way past Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday night as Scott Mooney went closest to the breakthrough.

Boss Michael Goode said: “They are a good side and having the strongest squad all season would take them into the top six.

“They look a different side from Saturday to midweek. All the big guns came out against us so they clearly wanted to take something from the game.

“We beat them away so this would have been a good point earlier in the season. But in the context of where we stand right now, it’s not a great result.

“In the first half, I thought we looked a little bit sluggish.

“We put a lot of energy into last Saturday’s performance against Wellingborough Town.

“We didn’t have many options coming off the bench on Tuesday but the positive was that we stayed in the game.

“We were perhaps a little bit lucky to stay at 0-0 as we threw bodies on the line to keep the ball out.

“In the second half, we competed a lot better.

“We started to exert our authority in the final 20 minutes when they got tired but it was a fair result overall.

“We had a few opportunities to put the ball in the box and our best chance came from a beautiful move.

“Mooney was six yards out and the keeper palmed it away to make amends for a couple of errors earlier in the game.

“On another day, the ball would have gone in the top corner and we would have won it 1-0.

“We need to win every game and we know a point is not enough so it’s disappointing. It wasn’t a bad performance but we weren’t at our best.

“There are fine margins when we look at draws against Cogenhoe United, Oadby Town and Eynesbury.

“People felt we had a good run-in but it hasn’t been easy for us at all.

“We were always going to drop points but it all comes down to not scoring enough goals and not keeping clean sheets when we’ve drawn games which we were expected to win.

“Finishing in the top four is always a good achievement and this division has been more competitive. We’ll keep going until the end of the season.”

Michael Simpson, Henry Dunn and Rob Conyard should be back in the squad at home to Harborough Town on Saturday. However, Chris Hollist faces a test on an ankle injury after being forced off at half-time in midweek when he was replaced by Jonny Clay.