FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers fully prepared for tough test

Have your say

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode will select from a full-strength squad tonight.

The Clarets are looking to extend the top flight’s only unbeaten home record.

But Goode is wary of the threat from Desborough Town who inflicted a first home defeat on Holbeach United at the weekend.

Deeping dropped to sixth place as Saturday’s scheduled trip to Leicester Nirvana was called off.

Goode said: “We trained for 90 minutes at Stamford so we are fully prepared for tonight.

“Desborough had a great result and they will be buzzing.

We’re not looking further ahead than the next game and we have a good record at home. Michael Goode

“They had probably put the focus on their FA Vase run – and rightly so – but I believe they are a top-six side.

“But we are on a good run ourselves, even though we are still not quite there on our top form.

“We are getting stronger in the last 20 to 25 minutes as well.

“There are options coming off the bench and we are in a good place.

“We’re not looking further ahead than the next game and we have a good record at home.

“We need that mentality of not losing and then hopefully we can accelerate in the final stages if the scoreline is close.

“We are taking each part of the game to get something out of it.”

Dan Schiavi and Jonny Clay are available again.