FOOTBALL: Curtis comes into Holbeach United’s plans

Have your say

Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes brought forward a deal to sign Tom Curtis.

The midfielder made his debut in the Tigers’ 4-0 win at St Andrews last Saturday.

I’m glad to get the deal over the line now because he would have got more offers on the table this summer. Seb Hayes

He made nine appearances at Peterborough Northern Star, including Holbeach’s 4-0 away win last month.

Curtis started the season with Grantham Town then played eight times at Sleaford Town.

Hayes said: “He did very well on his debut but we had signed him looking towards next season.

“We got it done before the deadline last week so he will get a chance to know everyone in the squad.

“He played out wide for Peterborough Northern Star but I think his best position is central midfield.

“He’s a good passer and he can run with the ball.

“I know his dad well from our time at Yaxley so I’ve kept tabs on him.

“I’m glad to get the deal over the line now because he would have got more offers on the table this summer.”

Curtis will be cup-tied for the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final against Grimsby Borough.

A new date for the league derby at home to Wisbech Town is yet to be finalised following Monday’s postponement.