FOOTBALL: Change of plan for Holbeach United

Boss Seb Hayes wants a minimum of seven wins from the next 10 games to keep Holbeach United’s title challenge on track - and they will be back home this weekend after the fixture was reversed.

The Tigers are six points behind leaders Newport Pagnell Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division with four matches in hand.

The scheduled trip to Desborough Town was called off as a 60ft elm tree on the Waterworks Field boundary above the stand came down in last week’s gales and laid across the pitch as far as the penalty area.

But the match has been switched to Carter’s Park on Saturday.

Hayes said: “We have a few games in hand but we would prefer the points.

“Teams like Yaxley have got themselves right in the mix and Eynesbury Rovers closed the gap as well.

“This is a pivotal time in the season.

“We could probably afford to lose one of those next 10 games but we will need to win seven or eight for a chance of taking the title.

“It’s a crucial spell where we have winnable games plus tougher tests against the likes of Desborough and Yaxley.

“We’ve got to be up for it. We need to play at our best by getting back to having that swagger where we impose our game on anyone else.”

Holbeach have only been able to play two full games in 2018.

Last weekend’s scheduled trip to Daventry Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Hayes added: “We desperately need to play and get people back on the pitch.

“In three weeks, we’ve lost 3-0 to Yaxley and we were 2-0 down at home to Cogenhoe United when the game was abandoned due to Dan Dougill suffering a serious injury.

“Desborough are definitely better than a mid-table spot.

“They were very close to enjoying an even better run in the FA Vase as well.

“They can be one of the best teams in the league.

“I know the manager Chris Bradshaw very well as we’ve worked together at Kettering Town.”

Matt Warfield and Adam Jackson are back but Mitch Griffiths and Stacy Cartwright will complete their bans.