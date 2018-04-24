FOOTBALL: Champions on the road

Newly-crowned champions Pinchbeck United face three away games this week.

The Knights go to Irchester United tonight, followed by a rearranged trip to Stewarts & Lloyds Corby on Thursday.

We still want to win and we will be competitive, even though we can’t select our strongest side this week. Ian Dunn

The fixture was called off at the weekend due to a power failure at Occupation Road.

Pinchbeck are on the road again to Lutterworth Town on Saturday before the final game at home to Harrowby United next Tuesday.

The UCL Division One trophy will be paraded at the Sir Halley Stewart Field and supporters can pay what they want to watch the game.

Pinchbeck sealed the title thanks to a 2-2 draw at 10-man Thrapston Town last week.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We will be struggling to put together a side this week because we had expected the season to be all over now.

“Players had booked other commitments before games were called off.

“We were desperate to pick up the points and get over the line because we knew players would miss the final games.

“We still want to win and we will be competitive, even though we can’t select our strongest side this week.

“We are pleased the job was done in terms of winning the league.

“I got a call on Saturday at 11am to say there was a chance of the S&L game being off.

“We offered to do anything to play. It was frustrating when we were ready to leave at noon with a full-strength squad and then we saw on Twitter that the power was back on just after 3pm in the clubhouse.”

Tom Brooks is serving a five-match suspension so he misses all three away games this week.

