FOOTBALL: ‘Brilliant’ debut earns praise of manager

Have your say

Jack Fryett picked up the man-of-the-match award on his senior debut for Deeping Rangers.

The 18-year-old impressed at left-back against Wellingborough Town with Tom Smith ruled out through injury.

Clarets manager Michael Goode said: “He was involved in our pre-season game with Peterborough United and he usually plays as the left-sided centre-half in our under-18s.

“I thought he was brilliant on Saturday. He did the basics by winning those headers and tackles.

“His distribution was very good because he didn’t just kick long balls.

“He kept it simple with his passing and it was a good test for him.

He was part of a really good team performance. I’m very happy with the effort and application. Michael Goode

“We could have taken the option of playing our assistant manager Jack Marsden who has experience at left-back.

“But we know Fryett has done well in the under-18s.

“He was part of a really good team performance. I’m very happy with the effort and application.

“We had four of the regular starters missing but it wasn’t an issue when we looked at the experience and quality in the side.

“The intensity of the first half-an-hour put ourselves into a great position.

“We are always going to give away opportunities but we looked ruthless in the second half.

“All we can do is win these games and keep the pressure on those above us. We know they will drop points as they play each other.”

David Burton-Jones and Jonny Clay are back in the squad at home to Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday night.

Smith, Henry Dunn and Louis Hamilton will miss out again.