FOOTBALL: Boxing Day derbies for Tulips, Tigers and Wakes

Holbeach United’s top-of-the-table trip to Wisbech Town is the pick of the Boxing Day action.

The Tigers are ahead of the Fenmen on goal difference, nine points behind Newport Pagnell Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division title race.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “We wanted the points a little bit more than Deeping Rangers on Saturday - now we have to back up that win.

“We will know at the end of this week if we are going to be title challengers.

“We have two games in hand so Wisbech need to come out and beat us this afternoon. We’re looking to keep it in our own hands.”

Hayes is expected to rotate the squad with Joe Braithwaite, Joe Smith and George Zuerner pushing for starting roles.

Charley Sanders is serving the second game of a four-match ban but Mitch Griffiths is available despite his red card against Deeping.

Griffiths and Dan Dougill are banned for Saturday’s game at Newport Pagnell.

Meanwhile, Bourne Town face Blackstones at Abbey Lawn (1pm kick-off) in Division One.

Spalding United are aiming to avoid a ninth successive defeat when they meet Peterborough Sports at the Sir Halley Stewart Field in the Evo-Stik South.

3pm kick-off unless stated

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford v Carlton (1pm), Bedworth v Alvechurch, Frickley v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Gresley v Loughborough Dynamo, Kidsgrove v Market Drayton, Leek v Newcastle, Lincoln v Cleethorpes (2pm), Romulus v Chasetown, Sheffield v Belper, Spalding v Peterborough Sports, Stamford v Corby (1pm).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry v ON Chenecks (1pm), Desborough v Rothwell Corinthians, Harborough v Sileby, Leicester Nirvana v Oadby (1pm), Newport Pagnell v Cogenhoe (1pm), Sleaford v Boston (2pm), St Andrews v Kirby Muxloe (12.30pm), Wellingborough v Whitworth (noon), Wisbech v Holbeach, Yaxley v Eynesbury (noon).

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michaels v Long Buckby (12.30pm), Bourne v Blackstones (1pm), Irchester v Rushden & Higham (11am), Lutterworth Athletic v Lutterworth Town, Olney v Buckingham (1pm), Raunds v Burton Park Wanderers (noon), Thrapston v Stewarts & Lloyds (2pm).

WEDNESDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Harrowby v Pinchbeck.