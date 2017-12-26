FOOTBALL: Boxing Day delight for Tulips - round-up and results

Have your say

Lee Beeson’s first-half double ended an eight-match losing run for Spalding United.

He converted from the penalty spot after eight minutes of the Boxing Day derby with Peterborough Sports at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Beeson made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark to leave Sports level on points with bottom-of-the-table Romulus in the Evo-Stik South.

Holbeach United suffered a 4-0 defeat at Wisbech Town who moved above them into second spot in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division title race.

Inside the opening 15 minutes, the Tigers trailed 2-0 and went down to 10 men.

Alex Beck and Jon Fairweather put the Fenmen in control before Stacy Cartwright was dismissed for violent conduct.

Wisbech captain Jon Fairweather heads home

Former Spalding striker Michael Frew added two goals in the second half.

Bourne Town shared four goals with Blackstones at Abbey Lawn in Division One.

The Wakes came from behind to lead through Adam Rothery and Gav Cooke (penalty) before the break.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Celebrations for Bourne

Basford 6 Carlton 2, Bedworth 0 Alvechurch 0, Frickley 2 Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Gresley 2 Loughborough Dynamo 0, Kidsgrove 4 Market Drayton 0, Leek 4 Newcastle 2, Lincoln 4 Cleethorpes 5, Romulus 2 Chasetown 1, Sheffield 0 Belper 1, Spalding 2 Peterborough Sports 0, Stamford 2 Corby 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry 1 ON Chenecks 1, Desborough 3 Rothwell Corinthians 0, Harborough 8 Sileby 1, Newport Pagnell 0 Cogenhoe 3, Sleaford 1 Boston 0, St Andrews 2 Kirby Muxloe 3, Wellingborough 0 Whitworth 0, Wisbech 4 Holbeach 0, Yaxley 1 Eynesbury 1.

Division One: Bourne 2 Blackstones 2, Irchester 1 Rushden & Higham 0, Lutterworth Athletic 0 Lutterworth Town 1, Olney 0 Buckingham 0, Raunds 3 Burton Park Wanderers 3, Thrapston 2 Stewarts & Lloyds 0.

WEDNESDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Harrowby v Pinchbeck.