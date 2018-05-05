FOOTBALL: Bourne Town season review

Have your say

Bourne Town are heading in the right direction – on and off the pitch.

Plenty of hard work went into improvements around Abbey Lawn last summer.

The Wakes’ chairmen and committee deserve credit, along with joint managers Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby.

The ‘band of brothers’ also produced results by playing ‘the right way’ – despite just missing out on a top-five spot.

A bumper crowd of 459 saw the opening game against Raunds Town – followed by big defeats to Pinchbeck United and Potton United who both went on to claim promotion.

Bourne soon fought back, beating Premier Division side Harborough Town in the FA Vase and climbing up the table.

They came so close to a home win over Pinchbeck as two stoppage-time goals kept alive the Knights’ unbeaten run.

At times, Bourne’s youthful side showed naivety but – more importantly – they provided entertainment.

BOURNE TOWN

OVERALL RECORD

P47 W21 D8 L18 F102 A93

HOME

P27 W12 D6 L9 F63 A49

AWAY

P20 W9 D2 L9 F39 A44

BIGGEST WIN

Home – 6-0 v Bugbrooke St Michaels, January 6. Away – 5-2 v Olney Town, September 2.

BIGGEST DEFEAT

Home – 5-0 v Wisbech Town (FA Vase), September 23. Away – 5-0 v Potton United, August 12.

RECORDS

4 successive wins, 3 defeats, 7 unbeaten.