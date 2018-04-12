FOOTBALL: Bourne Town ‘ready to go again’

Bourne Town are back home on Saturday with joint boss Jimmy McDonnell calling for more commitment and ‘the right frame of mind’.

Victory for the Wakes over Buckingham Town at Abbey Lawn would put them ahead of the Robins on goal difference.

McDonnell said: “We’ll have a few players missing again and that seems to be the story for us at the moment.

“We keep repeating ourselves but we need to make sure that we finish off the season with the same effort and commitment which we’ve had previously.

“It would be a terrible shame for this group to finish 10 games early.

“I know the season has dragged on when it could have been over now if everything had run smoothly.

“Good sides get over hurdles if they are looking to win leagues or get promotion.

“You have to take certain things in your stride with the right frame of mind.

“We must be prepared and ready to go again.

“We haven’t trained this week so it’s down to individuals to do something in terms of fitness.

“Players can’t get away with it. They have to put time in off the park as well. You can succeed and push on or drop down.

“The support comes down here for a reason because we are playing entertaining football.

“The attitude is spot on. The players go into the bar at the end of the game and mix with the fans.

“If they are as committed as they can be, it makes the job easier for myself and Phil Gadsby.

“It’s a long trip from Buckingham so maybe a few players won’t fancy it.

“We must make sure we all turn up and look forward to playing on a good surface.

“We need to keep our concentration levels going.”

Bourne are also at home next Thursday against rock-bottom Stewarts & Lloyds Corby in a rearranged match.

McDonnell added: “It was disappointing that it was called off on Tuesday when everyone was available.

“However, we weren’t the only ones to have another postponement and we can’t do anything about the weather.

“I feel for S&L playing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. That’s a bit much at this level when we don’t pay players but you are asking them to perform three times in a week.

“I know some clubs are struggling with committee members and running costs.

“But there are others who could step up and hold their own in the Premier Division. We need to help each other.”