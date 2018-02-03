FOOTBALL: Boss tells Pinchbeck United to keep focus

Player-manager Ian Dunn insists the title race is not all over - despite Pinchbeck United’s big advantage.

The Knights moved 10 points clear of Raunds Town as Tom Sergeant’s first-half strike settled their top-of-the-table clash at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday.

Pinchbeck also have a game in hand over the second-placed Shopmates in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One championship battle.

Dunn said: “It’s not won yet.

“You only need two or three injuries, a couple of suspensions and a bad refereeing decision against you.

“We’ve still got some big games to play but we’re on a great run and we’d love to stay unbeaten for the rest of the season.

It would be too easy to say we’ve got one hand on the trophy because we understand there is a long way to go. Ian Dunn

“There is always a chance of a poor performance or slipping up in any game so we’ve got to be realistic as well.

“It would be too easy to say we’ve got one hand on the trophy because we understand there is a long way to go.

“Everyone wants to beat us and we don’t want the players to think they can take it easy now.

“We have to make sure we perform well every week and it’s important to keep our focus.

“We can’t let our concentration slip because I don’t think the job is done.

“I thought we had more clear-cut chances than Raunds but Dan Swan made two great saves as well.

“We felt that if we pressed them high up the pitch, they could pick us off in the spaces.

“We let them have the ball where they couldn’t hurt us. In the end, they were forced into long balls and our back three dealt with them for the most part.

“We were happy for them to have the ball on the halfway line then pump it forward like that.”

Assistant manager Allan Ross added: “It’s amazing and we never thought at the start of the season that we would be in this position.

“We believe in our ability and each other.

“We’re in a great position to roll on now but all we are doing is ticking those games off and enjoying it!

“It was a very important win on Saturday when we would have been happy with a draw.

“We knew that we couldn’t lose it. We had a game plan by letting them have the ball and come at us.

“Playing good football doesn’t win titles in the non-League game.

“Raunds are a fantastic team with good players. We knew they had to chase the game against us.”